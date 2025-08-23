Great Nicobar project, a 'maha ecological disaster': Ex-environment minister Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Saturday described the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project as a "maha ecological disaster" and alleged that it is simply being "bulldozed" through.

He cited his earlier conversation with the Union environment minister on the issue, where he raised concerns over the project, but lamented that it has not yielded any tangible results.

He also cited media reports to say that fresh evidence suggests that rights of local tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act have not been settled.

"The Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project is without doubt a maha ecological disaster. I have had exchanges with the Union Minister of Environment and Forests on this subject but the march of folly continues.

"Now comes fresh evidence that the administration has falsely claimed that the rights of local tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 have been identified and settled; the consent of the affected tribal communities themselves has not been lawfully obtained," he said in a post on X.

"It has been abundantly clear for some time that the project is simply being bulldozed through," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader has been highlighting concerns over the Great Nicbar project, claiming that it is an ecological disaster and the rights of forest dwellers and tribals in the area have not been addressed.

The project, titled ‘Holistic Development of Great Nicobar’, involves the construction of a transhipment port, an international airport, a township and a power plant spanning more than 160 sq km. This includes around 130 sq km of pristine forest inhabited by the Nicobarese, a Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the Shompens, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), whose population is estimated to be between 200 and 300.