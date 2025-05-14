Great relief for us, thank Centre for securing his release from Pak custody: BSF jawan's family

Rishra (WB): The family members of Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was released by Pakistan from its custody on Wednesday, expressed immense relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for securing his return.

The constable, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are very happy today. We thank the central government and the BSF authorities for their efforts in safely bringing him back. The past two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and uncertainty for us. We were constantly worried about his well-being,” a family member of Shaw told reporters.

“We are now eagerly waiting to speak to him and see him in person. Our prayers have finally been answered,” he said.

A BSF spokesperson said the handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols.

Shaw had "inadvertently" crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on April 23 and detained by Pak Rangers, he said.

Officials told a news agency that the jawan will undergo a full body check-up and medical test followed by a counselling and 'debriefing' session where he will be asked "relevant questions" by BSF officials about his 21-day detention.

The jawan, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, will not be drafted in active duty and will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Rangers and find lapses, if any, they said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in bringing back the BSF jawan.

“A heartfelt thank you to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for once again proving that under your strong and decisive leadership, no Indian is ever left behind. Today, the safe return of @BSF_India jawan Shri Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in Pakistan's custody since April 23, is not just a moment of relief—it's a victory of India's resolve, diplomacy, and national pride.

“Your relentless commitment to the nation's security and dignity has ensured justice and honour for our brave soldiers. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai!” Majumdar said in a post on X.

The Trinamool Congress, too, welcomed his return and said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally reached out to Shaw’s wife multiple times during the period of his custody.

“Home at last. After days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally been repatriated. Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached out to his wife multiple times, offering reassurance and support during the ordeal. We wish Purnam a full recovery from the trauma he endured and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones,” the party said in a post on X.

Rajani, the constable’s wife, had travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur last month to meet BSF officials and inquire about his condition.

“The chief minister assured me of every possible effort to bring my husband back. She also enquired about my health and said the government would provide medical assistance to my elderly in-laws, if required,” she had said on Sunday.