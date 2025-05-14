Great relief for us, thank Centre for securing his return: BSF jawan's family

Rishra (WB): The family members of Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was released by Pakistan from its custody on Wednesday, expressed immense relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for securing his return.

The constable, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are very happy today. We thank the central government and the BSF authorities for their efforts in safely bringing him back. The past two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and uncertainty for us. We were constantly worried about his well-being,” a family member of Shaw told reporters.

“We are now eagerly waiting to speak to him and see him in person. Our prayers have finally been answered,” he said.

A BSF spokesperson said the handover was conducted peacefully and under established protocols.