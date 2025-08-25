Great to see the excitement: Shubhanshu gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space mission

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to his hometown Lucknow on Monday to a rousing reception after becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.

"It's great to see this excitement here," Shukla told PTI Videos in a brief response after reaching the city.

Although he arrived in India from the US on August 17, he is visiting his hometown now after participating in multiple outreach events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18 in Delhi.

Family members, including his parents Shambhu and Asha Shukla, wife Kamna, and son Kiash, were present at the airport to greet him. They were joined by cheering crowds waving the tricolour and chanting "Vande Mataram".

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a troupe played drums and trumpets, while students from Shukla's alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), came dressed in vibrant costumes representing space missions and celestial objects.

CMS manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon was among those personally welcoming the school's celebrated alumnus.

From the airport, Shukla embarked on a roadshow in an open-top vehicle, standing alongside his family as supporters lined the streets despite light drizzle.

Children lined up along the road near the airport holding umbrellas to greet Shukla, who has now become an inspiration for many.

Wearing a brown Air Force jacket with its insignia and the Indian flag proudly displayed on his sleeve and an ISRO emblem on the other sleeve, Shukla waved and smiled at onlookers who showered him with applause.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who joined the celebrations, praised Shukla for bringing glory to the state and the nation. "We are elated at his achievements. Our government has supported him throughout, and multiple events are lined up to felicitate this Lucknow lad, who is now a celebrated astronaut," he said.

"Later today, the chief minister will honour him. Shubhanshu told us how beautiful India looked from space and spoke eloquently about its splendour from orbit," he added.

En route to the roadshow, schoolchildren, families, and officials thronged sidewalks, holding flags and banners hailing India's newest space hero. Digital screens installed at various locations in the city also played clips of Shukla and his space mission.

Shukla, fondly nicknamed "Shux," made history with his landmark AXIOM 4 mission to the ISS, cementing India's growing presence in space exploration.

From the airport, Shukla and his family reached Gomti Nagar extension for a major celebration programme at a branch of the CMS in the area.

Earlier, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal told PTI that a park in the state capital will be named after Shubhanshu Shukla, but it was yet to be decided which one.

The mayor also said that throughout Monday, all digital and LED screens installed in the city will display information about Shukla and events related to his welcome in the state capital.

Preparations by the local authorities ahead of Shukla's visit to his hometown were also visible a day earlier with a major cleanliness campaign in Triveni Nagar neighbourhood, where the Shukla family lives.

The streets near the home were also re-laid, while the entire route through which the astronaut was expected to travel was decked up with hoardings and patriotic posters. PTI KIS NSD NSD