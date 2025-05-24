Greater Bengaluru Authority to take shape by September 15: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the process of forming the Greater Bengaluru Authority (BGA) will be completed by September 15.

The BGA is set to replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the aim of bringing more efficient and transparent governance to the city, he told reporters here.

Shivakumar said a notification was issued on May 15 to convert BBMP into Greater Bengaluru Authority.

“We have to form corporations within 120 days. I have asked all the MLAs of Bengaluru for suggestions on how many corporations to make. Then we will decide where to expand further. These corporations should be formed by September 15," he pointed out.

The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed various other initiatives aimed at improving the city's infrastructure and services.

These include clearing footpath shops, providing push vehicles to street vendors, and widening roads.

Shivakumar emphasised that the government is committed to working with all stakeholders, including MLAs, to ensure that the city's development is inclusive and sustainable.

Regarding clearing of footpath shops, the Deputy Chief Minister said that 27,665 street vendors have registered, and the government is ready to provide them with push vehicles.

"They should keep their vehicles at the designated place and do business," he said.

On Road widening, Shivakumar said the issue has been discussed with MLAs, and wherever they recommend road widening, TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) will be given to property owners.

He also announced that basement parking will not be allowed in low-lying areas to prevent flooding and ensure safety.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed that optical fiber cables that have been laid in sewage and water channels should be cut and removed.

Shivakumar informed that the government is working on digitising 25 lakh property details in the city, with the aim of bringing transparency in tax and property registration.

"We have already digitised 5 lakh properties and are working on a big campaign to complete the process," he said.

Shivakumar acknowledged that implementing these initiatives may face challenges, but emphasised that the government is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the city's development is inclusive and sustainable.