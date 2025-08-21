Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday, paving the way for it to become an Act after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s consent.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, tabled the Bill in the upper house.

It was passed after a brief discussion, a statement from his office said.

The Bill had earlier been cleared by the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking after tabling the Bill, Shivakumar said the amendment “clarifies that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will not interfere in the functioning of corporations in violation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.” Responding to queries from MLCs Govindaraju, T A Saravana, and H S Gopinath, he added, “Different parties are in power in the government and corporations. This amendment ensures that the government does not exercise overbearing power over the corporation.” Addressing concerns about ward restructuring, he said, “According to the 2011 census, each ward had about 18,000 people, which has now risen to 30,000. We will seek members’ feedback when adding new areas to the corporation.” PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ADB