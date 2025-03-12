Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 passed in Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which proposes the decentralisation of governance in Bengaluru through multiple corporations, was passed in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Responding to Council members who raised concerns about the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, "The Opposition members have given good suggestions. We are trying to lay a foundation for the future of Bengaluru, just as Kempe Gowda laid the foundation for the old city." "Bengaluru is a global city today due to the contributions of many people in the past. It needs a new vision. This Bill has been formulated after extensive deliberations," he added.

The Bill was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Monday amid protests from the opposition BJP. It aims to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by dividing it into a maximum of seven city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area.

Additionally, the Bill proposes the establishment of a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordination and supervision, along with a 30-month term for both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. PTI AMP SSK KH