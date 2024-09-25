Greater Hyderabad corporators call on Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met a delegation of corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation of Telangana.

The meeting was a part of the study tour and the chief minister discussed different civic issues concerning urban governance, an official release said.

He also shared with them Guwahati's experience in handling legacy wastes, civic amenities and solid waste management.

The corporators pointed out that they learnt different aspects of urban governance from the practices of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The group of 60 corporators belonged to BJP, Congress and BRS, the release added. PTI DG NN