Greater Kailash, Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Ghat parking made operational: MCD

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made the newly constructed parking facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh Shamshan Ghat operational, aiming to ease congestion and offer organised parking options for residents and visitors in the two localities.

According to the corporation, the opening of these facilities had been delayed due to the pending completion of certain mandatory compliance requirements. With all approvals and procedures now finalised, the MCD has formally opened both parking sites for public use.

The civic body has also taken action over the delay, terminating the services of an official held responsible for the lapse.

Officials said the decision underscores the MCD's commitment to transparency, accountability, and timely execution of civic projects.