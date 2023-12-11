Greater Noida Authority assures help for Big Cricket League matches in city

Noida, Dec 11 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday assured help to private Big Cricket League (BCL) in organising matches at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in the city, an official statement said.

BCL representatives, including its vice president former West Indies great Courtney Walsh met with GNIDA's Chief Executive Officer N G Ravi Kumar, who directed the officials concerned to make sure the availability of the sports complex for the games, it said.

A meeting was held between BCL representatives and GNIDA officials where it was discussed to hold big-level cricket matches in the city as part of the private league.

“The GNIDA CEO assured all possible cooperation for these events. The CEO also gave instructions to officials concerned to repair the cricket ground at the sports complex and make all the facilities available for it," the official statement said.

Besides Walsh, Big Cricket League representatives Anirudh Singh, Harry Singh and GNIDA Additional CEO Medha Rupam, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Manager Hare Krishna attended the meeting, it added.

Big Cricket League describes itself as a unique and first-of-its-kind concept where corporate and amateur cricketers will get an opportunity to play with International Icon Cricketers in a T20 format.

The league is organised and conceptualised by Big Sports Limited (UK) and 12th Khiladi (India), it added. PTI KIS TIR TIR