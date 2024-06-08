Greater Noida Authority cracks down on illegal construction to reclaim land worth Rs 150 crore

Noida, Jun 8 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) used bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in a village here on Saturday and reclaimed approximately 75,000 square metres of land, having an estimated market value of Rs 150 crore, from encroachment.

According to an official statement, the demolition action in Tusyana village came at the direction of GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

"On Saturday morning, a team from Work Circle Three demolished ongoing illegal constructions on plots numbered 517, 964, 981, 985, 995 and 1,007 in Tusyana village," the statement said.

"Local colonisers were attempting to develop an unauthorised colony on approximately 75,000 square metres of land. The team, led by Work Circle Three in-charge Narottam Chaudhary, successfully demolished the illegal structures and cleared the land," it added.

The authority pegged the value of the reclaimed land at around Rs 150 crore, considering the cost at the current rate of Rs 20,000 per square metre in the area.

Himanshu Verma, general manager and OSD of the project department, warned that the authority would not tolerate land-grabbing in notified areas.

He instructed all work circle in-charges of the project department to maintain strict vigilance in their areas and take immediate action upon receiving any information about encroachments.

Additional CEO Annapurna Garg advised the public against investing their hard-earned money in plots within illegal colonies.

"If anyone has purchased a plot in an unauthorised colony, they should file a complaint with the police along with the registry document, and also provide a copy to the authority so that legal action can be taken against such colonisers," she said.

She also emphasized the importance of contacting the authority to verify details before purchasing any land in Greater Noida.

The GNIDA is a statutory body under the Uttar Pradesh government, tasked with the planned development of Greater Noida, a city in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. PTI KIS IJT IJT