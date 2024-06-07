Greater Noida Authority pushes works worth Rs 60 cr as poll code lifted

Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) With the lifting of the model code of conduct that was imposed for the Lok Sabha elections for two months, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday ramped up repair and maintenance activities in various sectors and villages.

The authority has issued tenders worth approximately Rs 60 crore for road, sewer, water, and lighting works, with plans to complete the tender process and commence work within a month, according to an official statement.

The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the model code of conduct, which had come into force on March 16 in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Greater Noida, which is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar, went to polls on April 26.

"GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar has directed the acceleration of development and maintenance work in Greater Noida's sectors and villages. The project, water, sewer, and electrical engineering departments have released tenders for 36 projects amounting to around Rs 60 crore," the statement said.

According to the water and sewer department, Rs 6.46 crore will be spent on laying a line from MPS Sector 1 to a 20 MLD STP in Ecotech III, and Rs 4.91 crore on the operation and maintenance of a 15 MLD STP in Ecotech II.

Approximately Rs 20 crore will be spent on sewer system maintenance in sectors and villages within Zones I and III, the statement said.

Zone I includes Sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 16, 16B, 16C, Techzone IV and VII, Ecotech 12, 14, 15, and villages such as Tigri, Shahberi, Haibatpur, Itehra, Chhoti Milak, Chipiyana Buzurg, Chipiyana Khurd, Richpal Garhi, Milak Lachhi, Patwari, and Bisrakh.

Zone III covers Ecotech II, KP I-IV, Alpha I-II, Beta I-II, Gamma I-II, Delta I-III, Zeta I-II, Eta I-II, and villages including Gurjapur, Surajpur, Malkpur, Mubarakpur, Begumpur, Lakhnawali, Tughalpur, Haldauna, Namoli, Rohillapur, and Rampur Jagir.

Additional works include road, drain, rainwater harvesting, and guard room construction in Sector Pi I's Ganga Jal campus, boundary wall construction around the OHT in Ecotech I Extension, and similar infrastructure projects in Sectors KP-5, 1, 3, 4, 12A, Ecotech 15, and Mu II, it stated.

The electrical engineering department has issued tenders for electrification of community buildings in Sectors Gamma I-II, Delta I-II, and Beta I-II.

Light installation works are also planned for the cremation ground in Malkpur, the baratghar in Bodaki, community centers, primary and upper primary schools, playgrounds, cremation grounds, and cemeteries. LED high mast lighting will be installed at the Surajpur court complex, according to the statement.

Other lighting-related works will be carried out in several other villages.

The project department has issued tenders for construction works worth approximately Rs 5.38 crore, including the repair of the baratghar in Sadopur, the cremation ground in Bhanauta, and patch repair of roads.

"The tender process will be completed promptly, and the works will commence soon, ensuring timely and quality completion of all projects," Authority's Additional CEO Annapurna Garg said.

The GNIDA is a statutory body under the Uttar Pradesh state government, tasked with the planned development of Greater Noida, a city in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. PTI KIS NB NB