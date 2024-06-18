Greater Noida Authority rolls out development plan worth Rs 73 crore

Noida, Jun 18 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday rolled out a development plan with a budget of Rs 73 crore for works like road resurfacing, installation of LED lights in rural areas, making an open gym and beautification of road stretches.

One of the flagship projects under the plan is the resurfacing of the road from Char Murti Chowk to Tigri Roundabout, with a dedicated expenditure of Rs 7 crore. The tender process for this project has already been initiated and is expected to be completed within a month, the GNIDA said.

"In addition to the road resurfacing, the development plan includes the installation of LED lights in village plots, worth Rs 6.85 crore, aimed at improving safety and visibility in several villages. The plan also encompasses the construction of an open gym in the 100-metre wide green belt near Galaxy Vega Society, along with the beautification of DSC Road and NH-24, with an allocated budget of Rs 1.49 crore," it said in a statement.

Following the removal of the election code, the GNIDA has accelerated its development efforts, with the statutory body's CEO N G Ravi Kumar instructing departments to expedite maintenance and construction works.

"Tenders for works have been issued by the Project Department, the Horticulture Department, the Electrical Engineering Department, and the Water-Sewer Department," the authority added.

GNIDA general manager and officer on special duty Himanshu Verma said the Project Department has issued tenders for 12 works costing Rs 47 crore, including the resurfacing of Char Murti Chowk to Tigri Roundabout, completion of the Panchayat House near Shiv Temple in Pali, covering of drains, cleaning of drains in Sector 1 and Jewar 3, and the development of residential plots in Pali.

The Water-Sewer Department has announced tenders worth Rs 17.51 crore for the maintenance and operation of the 20 MLD STP in Sector Ecotech III, electrical and mechanical works related to the Gangajal project zonal reservoirs, and GIS mapping, Verma said.

"With these projects, GNIDA aims to significantly improve the infrastructure and quality of life in Greater Noida. The tendering process for all projects is expected to be completed within a month, following which the execution of works will commence promptly," he added.