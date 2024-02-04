Greater Noida boy allegedly throws puppy from high-rise, FIR registered

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Acting on a complaint, the Greater Noida police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in an incident of a minor boy allegedly throwing a puppy from a high-rise on the road killing the young canine, officials said on Sunday.

According to the FIR filed by a volunteer of an NGO People For Animals (PFA), the boy, aged approximately 9-10 years, is a resident of tower R-14, Avenue Gaur City-2. The FIR stated that the entire act was recorded and circulated in the society groups and social media as a reel, egging on others to do the same.

The video clip shows that the boy, under alleged monitoring of an adult, ruthlessly picked the nearly month-old puppy, who was hiding in a bush with other siblings. The boy took the puppy towards the road even as the canine kept squealing and unsuccessfully trying to escape from his clutches, the FIR stated.

The desperate cries of the puppy did not deter the boy from allegedly throwing it from a height resulting in its death, the FIR said.

The FIR sought the kid's presentation before the juvenile court and checking of his mental state.

"In the same society, just days ago, a person had intentionally crushed a puppy under his vehicle. Another puppy was found dead in suspicious circumstances. It was possibly poisoned. An autopsy will be conducted. The reason for such brutal actions against puppies is hatred spewed on the society's Whatsapp group. Kids nowadays have phones and get easily influenced by adults who indulge in fear-mongering and spread hatred towards stray animals throughout the day," PFA volunteer Surbhi Rawat told PTI.

PFA Trustee Ambika Shukla said it was worrying to see a child devoid of any feelings.

"It reveals a psychopathic tendency that must be dealt with urgently lest we find a monster in our midst. Those who hurt and abuse animals set a dangerous example that can lead to tragic consequences. Let us not pervert a whole generation with our own prejudices," she said.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale moved a private member's bill seeking amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with "unanimous support" of the House, he said on 'X'.

"According to the current laws, punishment for inflicting cruelty on animals is only a petty fine of Rs 500. My bill seeks to amend the law and increase the punishment to people inflicting cruelty on animals to a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to one year," he said.

Gokhale said the bill was out of responsibility to protect animals friends who cannot speak for themselves.

"Inflicting wanton cruelty on animals must have an exemplary punishment," he said. PTI ABS KSS KSS KSS