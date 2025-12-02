Greater Noida celebratory firing case: Third accused held; firearm belonged to his father

Noida, Dec 2 (PTI) Greater Noida police has arrested a third accused in the November 30 celebratory firing incident in which a 10-year-old boy was injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Police also said that the firearm used in the firing was a licensed pistol belonging to the accused's father.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Nagla Chamru village under the Jarcha police station limits, where a wedding procession had arrived from Khairpur village.

Krish, the son of Sunil Prajapati, was standing near the procession when he was struck by a bullet. The boy is currently undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger.

On Tuesday, police arrested Nikki, a resident of Sirora Salempur in Ghaziabad, near a canal outside Santhli village.

According to officials, Nikki told investigators that he had taken his father's licensed pistol to the wedding and had opened fire. He later handed over the weapon to his friend Abhishek, who continued firing.

Police had earlier arrested Abhishek and another accused, Ishu Kasana, on Monday. A licensed pistol, a spent cartridge and two live cartridges were recovered from Abhishek, while an illegal pistol and a .315 bore cartridge stuck in the barrel were found on Ishu, officials said.

Police also stated that Abhishek has a criminal history with cases registered against him in Ghaziabad.

An FIR under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged at Jarcha police station, and further investigation is underway, they added.