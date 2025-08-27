Greater Noida dowry death: Nikki's family meets UP women's panel member, demands fast-track trial

Noida, Aug 27 (PTI) The family of Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida, met with a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women on Wednesday and demanded a fast-track court trial in the case.

Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the commission, met Nikki's family at their residence in Roopbas village in the Dadri area and assured them complete support.

"I visited Nikki Bhati's family and consoled her mother and sister. They have requested a fast-track trial in this case," Bharala told PTI.

She further stressed that families must prioritise their daughters' safety over societal norms.

"After decisions of panchayats, parents often send their daughters back to their in-laws' homes. However, after some time, conflicts, mental harassment, and abuse often resume. If your daughter does not want to return, do not send her back, even under pressure," she said.

The commission member also called for stronger involvement of the police to prevent such tragedies. "If we take timely help from the police, cases like this can be avoided, and daughters' lives can be saved," she added.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also weighed in on the matter, seeking a time-bound probe and strict action against the perpetrators.

On August 21, Nikki died after allegedly being set ablaze at her in-laws' home in Sirsa village of Greater Noida. The police have since arrested four members of her husband's family, including her father-in-law, brother-in-law, and husband.

Police are investigating the matter as the probe has deepened in the case due to the emergence of multiple video clips and contradictory statements from both sides of the family.