Greater Noida: Drunk man climbs up electric pole, survives electrocution

Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) A Greater Noida man was hospitalized with severe injuries after he climbed up a power pole in an intoxicated condition and then fell from it following an electric shock, police officials said on Monday.

The 35-year-old man survived the near-fatal electrocution and is currently recuperating after the incident which took place on Sunday in the Jewar area, they said.

"Noshad, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, climbed an electric pole under the influence of alcohol near Dauji Mandir in Jewar and grabbed the electric wire, due to which he got electrocuted," a police spokesperson said.

Noshad was seriously injured in the incident and purported videos of the episode showed him free falling from the pole from a height of around 25 feet right next to a transformer even as onlookers gathered at the scene to see the drama unfolding.

"Police admitted him to Kailash Hospital in an injured condition from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre. At present his condition is stable," the police spokesperson said.

Necessary action is being taken, the official added. PTI KIS CK