Greater Noida Extension gets first FOB

Noida, Mar 10 (PTI) Greater Noida West got its first foot over bridge (FOB) functional on Sunday, bringing relief to pedestrians crossing a busy road stretch in the city.

Built at a cost of Rs 5.39 crore, the FOB is located on the 130-feet-wide road at the Ek Murti Roundabout in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, the local authority said.

Local residents have been demanding FOBs, public transport like buses and metro, for a long time in the region, which has seen major population growth over the years.

"The first foot over bridge at Ek Murti Golchakkar in Greater Noida West is ready. On Sunday, Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Tejpal Nagar inaugurated it," the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said.

The inauguration was done in the presence of GNIDA's Additional CEO Srilakshmi VS and it opened for the public from Sunday evening, the authority said in a statement.

The GNIDA further said the FOB has been completed in a record time of three months at a cost of Rs 5.39 crore.

"Due to the congestion at the intersection, pedestrians were facing difficulty in crossing the road, this problem has been eliminated with the construction of this foot overbridge," it said.

"The construction of this foot overbridge started on 15th December and it was completed in less than three months," it added.

The GNIDA said it is constructing foot over bridges at a total of eight places, out of which is ready now.

The remaining seven foot overbridges are to be built on Surajpur-Kasna Road in front of Kailash Hospital, in front of Gamma Shopping Complex, Omega Shopping Complex, Durga Talkies Junction, in front of Collectorate, in front of Nirala Estate Township and in front of Supertech Ecovillage, it said.

The authority will also earn an income of about Rs 9 lakh every month from these foot over bridges, which will be built on the pattern of DBFOT (Design, Build, Fund, Operate and Transfer) under PPP mode, it added. PTI KIS TIR TIR