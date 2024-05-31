Greater Noida: Govt land worth Rs 10 crore cleared of encroachment

Noida, May 31 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Friday demolished illegal constructions to reclaim a government-owned plot of land worth Rs 10 crore, officials said.

The land measures about 5,000 sq metres and is located on a bypass road near Roopwas village in Greater Noida, they said.

CEO of Greater Noida Authority N G Ravi Kumar has given instructions to take action against illegal colonisers by running a campaign against encroachment in the notified area, according to a statement.

"The colonisers were trying to develop an illegal colony on 5,000 metres of land located near Roopwas bypass," the GNIDA said.

"On Friday, an official team demolished the encroachment with the help of the security personnel of the authority. The team freed 5,000 square metres of land worth Rs 10 crore from encroachment," it added.

General Manager and OSD of GNIDA's Project Department Himanshu Verma warned that those who encroach land in the notified area of the authority will not be spared.

Additional CEO of the Authority Annapurna Garg urged the people not to invest their hard-earned money in colonies being developed by illegally encroaching land.

"If you have bought a plot in an illegal colony, then take the registry form and complain to the police," Garg said.

Also, provide a copy of it to the Authority so that legal action can be taken against such people, she added. PTI KIS RHL