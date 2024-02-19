Greater Noida: Industrial plot allotment scheme extended till Feb 27

Noida, Feb 19 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has extended till February 27 its scheme for allotment of 44 industrial plots through which it expects to earn a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, officials said on Monday.

The land allotment for industries would also generate 10,000 employment opportunities, according to the GNIDA.

These plots are located in six sectors and range from 135 square metres to 20,354 square metres in area, it said.

"The Industrial Scheme was floated by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) with a registration closing date of February 19. The registration closing date for this scheme has now been extended to February 27 (Tuesday). All other terms and conditions of the scheme remain unchanged," said GNIDA's officer on special duty (Industries) Saumya Srivastava.

Earlier at the launch of the scheme, GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar said Greater Noida has emerged as a hub of industrial investment.

"Keeping in view the demand and need of entrepreneurs, the scheme has been launched. Possession of plots will be given within the stipulated time.

"And with this, thousands of youths will get employment opportunities and the region will receive investment," Kumar said.