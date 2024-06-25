Greater Noida: IT firm owner, 'management' booked over workers' death from drowning

Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) Police have booked the owners and management of the Greater Noida-based Information Technology company where three maintenance workers died from drowning, an officer said on Tuesday.

Three workers had on Monday allegedly drowned in the water tank of a sewage treatment plant on the campus of Coforge, formerly known as NIIT, located in the Techzone area of Greater Noida.

The dead were identified as Mohit, 22, Hargovind, 26, and Ankit Kumar, 21), according to police.

Rahul Singh, brother of Mohit, approached police with a complaint in the matter that led to a case being filed late Monday night under IPC sections 304A (negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) at the local Ecotech 1 Police Station, the officer said.

The FIR copy showed the case was registered against "owners/officers/management" of NIIT Coforge with no individual named.

In his complaint, Rahul Singh alleged that the company did not have adequate safety equipment at the work site for STP workers.

"Today all three were sent to the STP despite lack of safety equipment because of which all three died. This shows the negligence of the owners, officers and management of the company. They are solely responsible for this. Had safety equipment been there, the trio would have been alive," Singh said.

A media representative of the company did not respond to PTI's query for comment.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that an investigation has been launched into the case.