Greater Noida: Land worth Rs 460 cr freed from encroachment

Noida, Mar 13 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has cleared encroachment and reclaimed a government land measuring 2.30 lakh sq metre estimated to be worth Rs 460 crore from illegal occupants, the authority said.

The encroachment was cleared on Tuesday from the notified land in Sunpura village on instructions of GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar, it said.

"In Sunpura village of Greater Noida, some colonizers had started illegal plotting by making boundaries in the notified area (Khasra No. 403, 405, 406, 407, 408, 410, 411, 438, 444, 401, 434, 435, 442 and 430 etc). A notice was issued by the authority to them but to no avail," the GNIDA said in a statement.

"On Tuesday, a team of the GNIDA along with the local police demolished the illegal structures and boundaries from the area using earth movers in an action that continued for three hours," the GNIDA said.

It said a total of 2.30 lakh sq metres of land valued at Rs 460 crore in the market was freed from encroachment, according to the statement.

GNIDA Additional CEO Annapurna Garg has warned that those occupying land in the authority's notified area will not be spared.

"Do not invest your hard-earned money in the colony which is being plotted by colonisers by illegally occupying the land. If you have purchased a plot in an illegal colony from a coloniser, then take the registry form and complain to the police. Also provide a copy of it to the authority so that legal action can be taken against such people," Garg urged people.

GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar said that no person is allowed to do illegal construction in the notified area of Greater Noida.

"Before purchasing land anywhere in Greater Noida, please contact the authority and get complete information," he appealed to the general public. PTI KIS VN VN