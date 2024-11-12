Greater Noida: Man arrested for illegally cultivating cannabis in his house

Noida, Nov 12 (PTI) A Greater Noida resident was arrested on Tuesday after he was found illegally cultivating cannabis inside his apartment in a housing society, police said on Tuesday.

Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Meerut district and an English graduate, was growing a variety of cannabis in planters with a sophisticated cultivation setup, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said 80 ganja plants along with over 2 kg of cannabis were seized from the apartment of the accused.

He had been cultivating cannabis for about six months. He was inspired by web series and crime dramas to get into the illegal cultivation of the contraband in his apartment, the DCP said.

Chaudhary was held near the P-3 roundabout in the Beta-2 area by the local Beta-2 police station officials along with those from Ecotech-1 police station and in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Team of the district, Khan said.

Police then raided his residence, Flat No. 1001, Tower 5, Parsvnath Panorama, and seized approximately 2.070 kg of cannabis and 163.4 grams of high-grade 'OG' cannabis.

"The accused was utilising advanced aeroponic techniques, which he learned through online resources, to cultivate cannabis in a fully controlled environment.

"He had invested in specialised equipment to regulate temperature, lighting and humidity within the flat, creating ideal conditions for growing cannabis without soil," DCP Khan told reporters.

The officer further said that Chaudhary allegedly ordered seeds from international websites and used encrypted messaging platforms to communicate with buyers to avoid detection. Chaudhary used the dark web for his operations, Khan said.

"The setup would cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per plant, yielding high-quality cannabis that sold for upwards of Rs 60,000 per 30-gram yield," the officer said.

Various fertilisers, pesticides, packaging items and digital scales were among the items confiscated during the police raid, indicating a well-planned operation, he said.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further legal proceedings are underway, Khan said.

A detailed investigation into the links and network of the accused is also ongoing, he said. PTI KIS DIV DIV