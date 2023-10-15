Greater Noida man arrested for 'objectionable' social media post

Noida, Oct 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable post on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused was taken into custody on Saturday after an FIR was registered against him at Jewar police station on October 13, they said.

"Accused Wajid Ali made the objectionable post from his account on Twitter (now X) on July 21," a police spokesperson said.

On the basis of a complaint, an FIR was registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, the spokesperson added.

A local police officer said Ali had made a "casteist" post.

When checked on Sunday, the account had fewer than 10 followers with profile and cover pictures of political party leaders. PTI KIS SZM