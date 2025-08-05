Unemployed Greater Noida man shocked to find Rs 11.13 lakh cr credited in his account

Noida: Dankaur native Dileep got the shock of his life when his account was credited with a 14-figure sum. His reverie, though, did not last long.

On August 1, the 20-year-old got a message that a sum of Rs 11.13 lakh crore had been credited to his Kotak Mahindra bank account.

An unemployed Dileep rushed to his bank, only to be told that the windfall was the result of a glitch in the NAVI UPI app — and he still had zero money in his account.

His lore, all the same, was shared widely on social media and stoked a chatter on several 'what ifs'.

Dileep had opened a bank account only two months ago in a private bank. He has no parents.