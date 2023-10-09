Greater Noida man held for abetment of suicide: Police

Noida, Oct 9 (PTI) A Greater Noida resident was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged suicide of a married woman, police said.

The woman, who lived in Mehandipur village under the Rabupura police station, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance that led to her death on September 29, they said.

"On the basis of a complaint from the woman's husband, an FIR was lodged at the local police station against Aas Mohammed, who was in an illicit relationship with the woman," a police spokesperson said.

"Aas Mohammed was accused of provoking the woman to consume the poisonous substance, which resulted in her death," the spokesperson said.

Police said the accused was arrested from his residence following a tip-off and further legal proceedings are being carried out. PTI KIS RC