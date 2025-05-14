Greater Noida Police launches unique ID system for auto-rickshaws to curb crime

Noida, May 14 (PTI) In a bid to curb incidents of chain snatching, loot, fraud, and other criminal activities involving auto-rickshaws, the Greater Noida Police has introduced a unique identification number system for autos operating under its jurisdiction.

According to police, the unique number will help passengers to report cases.

Under the initiative, each auto-rickshaw will be assigned a unique number -- such as “Kasna 1”, “Kasna 2”, and so on -- which will be visibly painted on the vehicle.

The identity of the auto driver, including their name, mobile number, driving license, Aadhaar details, and other relevant information, will be recorded and maintained at the Kasna police station, officials said.

“There are around 250 auto-rickshaws operating within the Kasna Kotwali limits. So far, we have allotted unique numbers to 120 autos and are allotting 55-60 numbers daily,” Kasna Kotwali in-charge Dharmendra Shukla told PTI.

The aim is to make auto travel safer for passengers and to ensure prompt identification in case of any untoward incident, Shukla said, adding that the data will be stored both digitally and in physical registers at the station.

The system will also help police detect and take action against overloaded autos, unregistered vehicles, or those operating with fake number plates, he said. PTI COR OZ OZ