Greater Noida private firm fined Rs 5 lakh for dumping untreated sewage into drain

Noida, Dec 21 (PTI) A private company in Greater Noida was on Thursday slapped with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for allegedly dumping untreated sewage into a drain in violation of the rules, the local authority said.

The penalty was imposed by the sewer department of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Intellect Project in Sector 12, it said in a statement.

Vinod Kumar Sharma, senior manager of the sewer department, said it was found during inspection that Intellect Project was discharging sewage into the water drain without treating it, in gross violations of National Green Tribunal rules.

"Due to this, the environment is also being harmed and the image of the authority is being tarnished," Sharma said.

He said a notice was earlier issued to the company to stop dumping untreated sewage into the drain but, after no improvement, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed now.

"Even before this, a fine of Rs 2 lakh each was imposed on the firm twice in 2021 but it did not deposit the penalty amount," Sharma said.

"Now a last chance has been given to the firm and it has been instructed to immediately deposit the pending Rs 9 lakh in the authority's account. Otherwise, a warning has been given of strict action, according to the terms of the lease deed," he added.

GNIDA Additional CEO Ashutosh Dwivedi appealed to all institutions to treat sewage and reuse it for irrigation, etc.

A warning has also been given of strict action against those who do not follow the norms, he added. PTI KIS SZM