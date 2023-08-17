Greater Noida: 'Rate card' for bribing cops surfaces online, policeman suspended

Noida, Aug 17 (PTI) A "rate-card" of a police station in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, suggesting corruption at the local level surfaced on social media, with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh ordering a probe into the episode, officials said on Thursday.

Subsequent to the allegations coming to the fore, the in-charge of a police chowki (police post) linked with the Jewar police station was also removed from his position, they said.

The allegations relate to the local police allowing illegal gambling where liquor was also being served to customers without authorization in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

A purported "rate-card" also surfaced on social media, showing how much money was given to different police officials. The list also mentioned money being given to a "young politician" and "media professionals".

When contacted on Thursday, a police media cell official told PTI: "The police commissioner has directed for a probe into the episode." "The in-charge of the Neemka police chowki has also been removed from the post," the official added.

The latest allegation of corruption comes within 10 days of the police commissioner suspending a constable deployed in Noida after a video surfaced that purportedly showed him asking for Rs 20,000 in bribe from family members of a jailed man.

The constable, who was attached to the Sector 20 police station in Noida, was purportedly heard demanding Rs 20,000 to settle the case and the matter was put under an internal inquiry by the police. PTI KIS CK