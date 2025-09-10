Greater Noida shootout: BIMTECH student succumbs to gunshot wound

Noida, Sep 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old student of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida succumbed to gunshot wound on Wednesday at a private hostel, police said.

On Tuesday, Devansh Chauhan and his 22-year-old friend, Deepak Kumar, an MBA student from Andhra Pradesh, were found lying in a pool of blood inside their room, locked, at RCI Vidya Vihar hostel in Knowledge Park 3, police said.

While Deepak was declared dead on the spot, Devansh was rushed to a hospital and had been undergoing treatment, they said.

Devansh was a native of Agra and was pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) at BIMTECH.

"Prima facie, it has emerged that they were friends and, for some unknown reason, one shot the other in the head before shooting himself," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar said.

The officer said a licensed pistol belonging to Devansh's father, a retired police officer, was recovered from the room along with live and used cartridges.

Meanwhile, BIMTECH, in a statement, expressed grief over the deaths of its students.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident involving the alleged use of a firearm that took place at an off-campus hostel. The matter is currently under investigation by the police authorities, and the institution is extending its full cooperation to ensure that the truth comes out and justice is delivered," the institute said.

It added that the management was in constant touch with the students' families and was counselling other students who may be traumatised by the incidents.

Police said they have sealed the hostel room and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.