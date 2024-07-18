Greater Noida West to get first sewage treatment plant

Noida, Jul 18 (PTI) Residents of Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, are set to benefit from the area's first sewage treatment plant, according to a statement from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Thursday.

The 45 MLD (million litres per day) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP), costing approximately Rs 80 crore, will soon begin construction following the completion of the tender process within a month. The project is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half-year, it said.

The GNIDA has also issued tenders worth about Rs 18 crore for 23 other projects in the region.

"Given the pressing need for a sewage treatment plant to handle the sewage from Greater Noida West's sectors and villages, GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar has approved the swift construction of the STP," the statement noted.

Kumar has directed that the tender process for these projects be completed within a month and construction to begin promptly.

"Strict instructions have been given to ensure there is no compromise on the quality of these projects," the statement said.

Additional CEO Ashutosh Dwivedi said that companies interested in constructing the STP can apply until July 29, with the pre-qualification bid opening on July 31.

"The selected company will commence work soon after, with the construction expected to take around one and a half years," he added.

The absence of an STP has long been a concern for the cleanliness of Greater Noida West. With this new facility, all sectors and villages in the area will be connected to a system that properly treats sewage from homes.

In addition to the STP, other projects include internal electrification of community buildings in Sector Beta I and II, electrical, mechanical, and civil works for three zonal reservoirs, GIS mapping, laying distribution lines in Sectors 16B and 16C, repairing swings in various sectors, and installing open gym equipment in Sector 2. PTI KIS NB NB