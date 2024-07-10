Greater Noida's Bodaki to become integrated passenger facility hub: UP govt

Noida/Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it is pushing forward with the development of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bodaki, Greater Noida, to create an integrated passenger facility.

This hub will offer connectivity to the Local Bus Terminal (LBT) and the Noida Metro, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The project is part of the broader plan to establish a Multi Modal Transport Hub in Uttar Pradesh. Located on the Delhi-Howrah rail line, Bodaki will link with NH-91, integrating railway, highway, bus and metro services, it said.

"Spanning 358 acres, the project includes the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) for the ISBT and LBT," the government said.

"General consultants have been appointed for survey, design, master planning and preparation of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) documents," it said.

The government said efforts are also focused on developing railway infrastructure and business hubs.

The North Central Railway is constructing passenger terminals, station buildings, platforms, maintenance yards, tracks and staff quarters, it said.

"They are also planning Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and underpasses," it added.

The government further said the Noida Metro's Aqua Line is being extended to the Depot Station based on a DPR by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The road connectivity improvements include the development of a 105-meter main road and a 60-meter road linking Bodaki with NH-91, the government said.

"This includes a flyover in Sector Lambda and a rail over bridge over NH-91, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation," it noted.

Additionally, the area is being developed into a commercial hub with plans for office spaces, retail centers, hotels, shopping malls and multi-level parking facilities, it said.