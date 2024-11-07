Greatest gift women can give to another woman is help her shine: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday highlighted the importance of women supporting each other, stressing that "the greatest gift we can give is to help another woman shine".

Irani inaugurated the second edition of Beyond Barriers, an event themed on 'Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future' by Yuukke, an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and professionals to connect, network, collaborate and transact.

The event brought together global leaders, visionaries, and change-makers to explore key topics like gender equality in technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, sustainable commerce, and social impact.

She urged society to acknowledge women's achievements across fields, noting that true courage lies not only in fame or success but also in a woman's determination to forge her own path.

"Our mothers, grandmothers, friends -- they've faced many challenges without expecting recognition," she said, adding that real strength is in balancing ambition with care.

Irani emphasised the need for young women to prioritise self-care and financial independence to achieve stability and security, describing these values as essential rather than self-centered.

Irani also addressed the transformative impact women bring to the business world.

"When women lead, they prioritise things like sustainability, education, and community health," she said, underscoring the need for women in science and technology to extend their roles beyond research and academia, encouraging them to translate ideas into marketable ventures and lead in business.

The event featured several panel discussions on pressing issues, including leadership in entrepreneurship, sustainable business practices, and the challenges of scaling women-led startups.

A 'Demo Day' was also organised, where women entrepreneurs showcased their innovations and engaged with potential investors and partners, creating an avenue for growth and collaboration.

Yuukke Founder Dr Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan highlighted the barriers women entrepreneurs face, such as limited access to funding and resources. "Globally, over 1 billion women don't have access to financial services, and women-owned businesses face a $300 billion funding gap," she pointed out.

Gokulakrishnan emphasised that providing the right resources, including financial support and mentorship, could empower a million women entrepreneurs by 2025.

Federal Bank Executive Director Shalini Warrier said supporting women-led businesses can be a transformative force for the economy.

Beyond Barriers 2024 underscored the importance of financial support, mentorship, and inclusive policies in empowering women entrepreneurs. PTI UZM UZM TIR TIR