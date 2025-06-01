Greedy people playing politics with me: Tej Pratap Yadav on ouster from RJD, family

Patna: Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad, on Sunday blamed “greedy people playing politics with him” for his predicament within the party and the family.

Prasad had on May 25 expelled his elder son Yadav from the party and snapped all family ties with him, stating that his actions were "irresponsible" and not in accordance with public conduct.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said: “My dear mom and dad… My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. All I need is your trust and love, nothing more.

“Daddy, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like ‘Jaichand’ who play politics with me. Mom and dad, may you both always stay healthy and happy (sic).”

Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by people playing politics with him.

मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा....

मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे… — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 31, 2025

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav. Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics.

Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.