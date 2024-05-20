Green booths draw voters’ attention in Jharkhand’s Koderma

Koderma (Jharkhand), May 20 (PTI) Green booths, set up to spread the message of environment protection and making society plastic-free, have turned into a major attraction for voters in Jharkhand’s Koderma district.

Two polling booths - number 92 and 93 - were created at an old-age home in Jhumri Telaiya under the Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

The booths were decorated with bamboo and paddy straws, an official of the Jhumri Telaiya Nagar Parishad said.

“I found the theme of the booth very interesting. We should protect our democracy by participating in voting and save the environment by planting trees and reducing the use of plastics,” a 58-year-old voter Sudeep Mandal, who exercised his franchise at one of the green booths, said.

"The booth gives the message that voting is important and so is the environment. The banners and posters with messages - "Say No to Plastic" and "Save Environment" - will create awareness among the youth," another voter, Lalita Devi (45), said.

Selfie points were also set up at the booths, where voters took selfies after exercising their franchise and uploading their photos on social sites.

City Mission Manager of Jhumri Telaiya Nagar Parishad Neelam Kumari said that they prepared the green booth on the theme of making the society plastic-free and protecting the environment.

Meanwhile, as many as 30 e-rickshaws were deployed for different booths in Koderma and Jhumri Telaiya for physically challenged voters.

Koderma parliamentary constituency registered 42.73 per cent polling till 1 pm on Monday.