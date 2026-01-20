Green energy, investment opportunities to boost goals of developed India, prosperous J’khand: Soren

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday addressed the inaugural ceremony of the India Pavilion at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, and said the green energy and new investment opportunities will give momentum to ongoing efforts to meet the goals of developed India by 2047 and prosperous Jharkhand by 2050.

He said Jharkhand is a natural resource-rich state and is rapidly advancing in several sectors, including green energy.

“Today, I had the privilege of participating in the inauguration ceremony of the INDIA PAVILION at #WEF Davos alongside the Central Government and other esteemed dignitaries from various states of the country. Jharkhand is participating in this program organised on the global stage for the first time, which is a matter of pride for all of us,” Soren posted on X.

He also said, “We have resolved to achieve a developed India by 2047 and a prosperous Jharkhand by 2050. I am fully confident that the meaningful discussions taking place in Davos with leaders from various countries and companies regarding investments will give us new momentum in the coming times to accelerate our resolve.” On the second day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Jharkhand continued its active participation in high-level global dialogues focused on energy transition, sustainable growth, and regional leadership.

Jharkhand is being represented at the forum by Soren, who engaged with international policymakers, investors, and global institutions, a government statement said.

The chief minister addressed the Inter-Ministerial Dialogue at WEF 2026, which was held alongside Vazil Hudák, former Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy of Slovakia, and other global leaders.

The dialogue was centred on global cooperation frameworks for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Soren also participated in the high-level panel discussion titled ‘Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership’.

The discussion focused on the role of policy alignment, innovative financing, and sub-national leadership in accelerating clean energy systems and resilient economic models, it added.

"During the inaugural ceremony of the India Pavilion at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, the CM said green energy and new investment opportunities will give momentum to the goals of developed India by 2047 and prosperous Jharkhand by 2050," the statement said.

Soren highlighted the importance of state-led action in translating global climate and sustainability commitments into on-ground outcomes.

He underscored Jharkhand’s efforts to align industrial growth with environmental responsibility, while creating employment opportunities and strengthening regional economic resilience.

Soren also took part in the high-level roundtable on “Delivering Sustainability at Scale: Pathways for Global Transformation” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, the statement stated.

Addressing senior policymakers, global industry leaders and institutional investors, Soren stated that Jharkhand does not intend to remain merely an exporter of minerals He emphasised the state’s resolve to move towards value addition, sustainable industrialisation and inclusive growth that directly benefits the people of Jharkhand.

“The objective is not only to utilise our natural resources, but also to do so responsibly and in a manner that creates employment and long-term prosperity for our people,” the chief minister said.

He stressed that sustainability must translate into livelihoods, skill development and social well-being, especially for local and tribal communities.

Earlier, the delegation of the government of Jharkhand held a meeting with Bharat Kaushal, Regional Head, Hitachi, and senior representatives of the company.

The discussions focused on cooperation in the areas of power systems, power transmission, advanced infrastructure, and skill development, the statement added. PTI SAN BDC