Green forum urges KMDA to prevent Kolkata lake from pollution during Holi

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) A platform of green activists on Saturday voiced concern over the possible toxic colour pollution of Rabindra Sarovar, a 73-acre lake in south Kolkata, during the two-day Holi celebrations next week.

The 'Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum' flagged the issue with the lake custodian, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

The Forum demanded a uniform enforcement of gate restrictions across the lake premises, including clubs located within the compound, leading up to the Doljatra festival on March 3 and the Holi celebration the next day.

Both days will be celebrated as festival of colours in West Bengal.

"Why is there discrimination between general visitors and club visitors? If the gates must remain closed during a specified time, this should be for all,” Forum spokesperson Somendra Mohan Ghosh said.

In a letter to the KMDA, the Forum alleged possible contamination of the lake during Dol yatra and Holi celebrations, and said that even clubs having separate entry points should comply with KMDA directives.

"Any social event organised during Doljatra/Holi on February 3 and 4, 2026, within the Sarobar compound could potentially pollute the ecologically sensitive water body," the letter read.

Describing the situation as "extremely serious and important" given the rising toxicity levels in the lake, the Forum demanded that all gates of Rabindra Sarobar be closed in accordance with official orders and that enforcement of guidelines will show no distinction.

"The law is equal for all. If morning and evening walkers can sacrifice their interests for environmental protection, why not the clubs?” Ghosh asked on behalf of the Forum.

Rabindra Sarobar, often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata," is a major urban water body maintained by KMDA and is home to diverse flora and fauna, besides serving as a popular recreational hub for residents.

Contacted, a senior KMDA official told PTI that the authority had noted the concerns raised in the letter and asked the clubs to follow certain guidelines regarding curbing contamination and pollution of the waters.

"Appropriate measures are taken every year to prevent pollution of the lake during festivals. We have already asked the clubs to take certain steps regarding sprinkling colours and 'gulal' during Doljatra/Holi celebrations and ensure that environmental norms and court-mandated guidelines are strictly followed," the official said.

All stakeholders are expected to comply with the rules framed for the protection of the lake ecosystem, the official added.