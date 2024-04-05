Green helpline complaints should be acted on within an hour: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court asked city authorities on Friday to spell out the maximum period within which action is taken on complaints made on the "Green Helpline" in respect of damage to trees and said the outer limit should not exceed an hour.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said delayed action would defeat the purpose of the standard operating procedure (SOP) put in place in the city for preservation of trees as the damage in such cases cannot be reversed.

"What we are trying to say is that by the time the quick reaction team comes after two-three days, the damage is irretrievable. It should be done within 15 minutes to an hour maximum. Otherwise it is an exercise in futility. Once a tree goes, it is gone," Justice Singh said.

"There has to be a maximum period, otherwise the purpose of the SOP goes. The purpose is that if a tree is being felled without your permission or it is contrary to law, it should be prevented there and then. Anybody should be able to make that complaint," the judge added.

The court was hearing a case concerning the implementation of the SOP and functioning of the helpline.

During the hearing, the Delhi government's counsel gave a "live demonstration" to the court to show that the forest department's helpline, 1800118600, is functional.

Advocate Aditya N Prasad, appearing in the court for the petitioner, alleged that the helpline is non-functional and there is no "quick action" by officials once a complaint is made to them.

"It seems, today, there is somebody who is answering the call," Justice Singh noted, as he proceeded to ask the government lawyer to file an affidavit with respect to the time period within which action is taken on the complaints received on the helpline.

"You tell me the maximum period within which the complaint would be addressed and finalised. A day is fatal here. The outer limit has to be realistic. It cannot be two days, 48 hours," the court said.

The government counsel said the complaints are addressed on the same day.

"Keep it as minimum as possible, may be an hour or so, not more than that," the judge said.

The matter would again be heard on April 9. PTI ADS RC