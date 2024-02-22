Green Hydrogen will play a key role in India’s energy transition: CSIR-NCL Director

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Green Hydrogen, a form of Hydrogen produced through processes with substantially low carbon emissions, will play a key role in India’s energy transition, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory Director Ashish Lele said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Lele was delivering the keynote lecture titled 'India’s Energy Status and the Possibility of Using Green Gydrogen Fuel in the Country' at the city-based CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which celebrated the birth anniversary of its Founder Director P M Bhargava.

“Green hydrogen -- produced through processes with substantially low carbon emission -- will play a key role in India’s energy transition particularly in the sectors of industry and heavy-duty commercialisation,” a CCMB release quoted Lele as saying.

“This is a day for us, as an institute, to remember everything that CCMB stands for. It was established as a place where scientists can get creative with their thoughts and yet stay rooted to the realities of society. And that has been the essence of our celebrations this year,” CCMB Director Vinay Nandicoori said.

This was the 8th consecutive Founder’s Day celebration at CCMB. The institute celebrated the day with the institute’s PhD scholars connecting with its alumni, the release added. PTI VVK ANE