Green Mizoram Day celebrated, 46 lakh trees planted since 1999

Aizawl, Jun 11 (PTI) Green Mizoram Day was celebrated across the state on Wednesday with renewed commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

This year's theme, 'Plant trees and catch the rain', highlights the vital role of afforestation in water conservation and ecosystem resilience.

State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga graced the main event held in Thenzawl town in Serchhip district.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalthansanga emphasised the crucial role trees play in preserving groundwater, preventing soil erosion, and sustaining biodiversity.

He also called on all citizens to actively take part in protecting Mizoram's rich natural heritage.

Official functions were held in all district headquarters as part of the celebration, and mass ceremonial tree plantation drives were also held across the state to mark the occasion.

Governor General (Rtd) Vijay Kumar Singh and his wife Bharti Singh also joined the celebrations by planting the state tree 'Hershe' on Raj Bhavan premises.

Singh laid emphasis on the urgent need for intensified afforestation efforts in the wake of the escalating global climate change crisis.

Green Mizoram has been observed every year on June 11 since 1999.

Officials said more than 46 lakh trees have been planted across the state since that year. PTI COR MNB