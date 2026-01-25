'Green Mumbra' remarks: AIMIM corporator expressed apology if her words caused any hurt, say police

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Amid a row caused by her 'will turn Mumbra green' remarks, newly-elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh has clarified that her remarks were intended to reflect the party's green colour flag and electoral success, and apologised if her words caused any hurt, according to police.

Shaikh was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

After her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, Shaikh said every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM in the next five years. Muslim-dominated Mumbra is part of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's Mumbra-Kalwa seat in the district. The NCP (SP) has a strong presence in certain pockets.

"Mumbra must be completely painted green," she had said in a jibe at Awhad, but it ended up triggering a war of words with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

According to Mumbra Police, Shaikh clarified on January 23 that her remarks were made in the context of her party’s flag and symbol, and not with any intention to hurt sentiments or disturb communal harmony.

"She has stated that she lives and dies for the tricolour and had no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings. However, if her words caused any hurt, she has apologised both publicly and in writing,” police stated in a letter, which was posted by former BJP MP Kirit Somiaya on his X account, citing senior police inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police station.

She was issued a notice under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by Mumbra police for the "provocative" remarks and asked to "exercise extreme caution in public addresses and refrain from statements that could inflame sentiments".

Quoting Shaikh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday said the party intended to do the same with all of Maharashtra.

Interestingly, AIMIM's Mumbra unit president, Saif Pathan, claimed that Shaikh had told the police that she intended to plant trees in Mumbra. PTI COR NSK