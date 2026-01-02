Green sticker showing PUCC validity to be made available for vehicles in Odisha from Jan 10

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Odisha transport authority has decided to distribute green stickers to show the validity of a vehicle's pollution under control certificate (PUCC).

The sticker will be made available in the offices of all regional transport officers (RTOs) and pollution testing centres from January 10, as per an order issued by the State Transport Authority (STA).

The vehicle owners having a valid PUCC can collect the green sticker from the RTO offices, while the vehicles which will get the PUCC done at the pollution testing centres on or after January 10, can avail it from the centre only, the order said.

The RTOs have been asked to open separate counters in their offices to distribute the stickers free of cost after verifying the vehicle details.

However, it is not mandatory for all vehicles. The STA has taken this move with an aim to ensure smooth enforcement of the 'no PUCC, no fuel' rule at petrol pumps, officials said.

Each sticker will carry a unique serial number and will be tamper-proof, self-adhesive, and embedded with a security hologram to prevent counterfeiting.

"Issue of fake or unauthorised stickers will invite strict action, including cancellation of PUC authorisation and penal measures under the Motor Vehicles Act," warned the STA in its order.

The sticker will also display key details such as the vehicle registration number, PUCC validity date, and the name of the authorised testing centre. Stickers with overwriting, corrections, or tampering will be deemed invalid, it said.