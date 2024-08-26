Green transport: Rs 970 cr approved to convert 5k MSRTC buses to LNG-run vehicles

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday granted approval for the conversion and maintenance of 5000 diesel-run MSRTC buses to Liquified Natural Gas as part of the state-run undertaking's green transport initiative.

A total of Rs 970 crore will be spent, as per the government resolution (GR).

"Of the Rs 970 crore, a sum of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for 2024-25, Rs 200 crore for 2025-26, Rs 370 crore for 2026-27 and Rs 360 crore for 2027-28. The MSRTC board of directors resolution of November 22 last year puts the conversion, maintenance cost, including provision of fuel sources, at Rs 19.40 lakh per bus," the GR informed.

The move will bring down the fuel cost considerably, the official said, adding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be inducting 5,150 electric buses in its fleet, some of which have already been commissioned.

MSRTC has a fleet of around 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh passengers per day. PTI KK BNM