Greenfield airport in Kota-Bundi, 6-lane bypass in Bhubaneswar to boost trade, education: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decisions to approve a greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan and a six-lane bypass in Bhubaneswar, saying these significant decisions will boost industry, trade and education, and enhance employment opportunities.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet approved the development of a greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

"This will facilitate the development of the airport's terminal building, an increase in the size of the runway and accelerate the construction of other supporting infrastructure. This significant decision will also boost industry, trade, education and employment in Kota and the surrounding areas," he wrote on X in Hindi.

While congratulating the "sisters and brothers of Odisha" on the approval of Rs 8,307.74-crore six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass by the cabinet, the home minister said it will open a new artery of growth, infusing a new impetus to the state's trade, commerce and tourism and unleashing massive employment opportunities for the youth.

"Gratitude to Modi Ji for the significant decision," he said in another post. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS