Greenhouse gas emission intensity targets notified for 208 more carbon-intensive industries

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The government has notified Greenhouse gas emission intensity (GEI) targets for additional carbon-intensive sectors under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), the environment ministry said on Thursday.

The notification, issued on January 13, brings petroleum refineries, petrochemicals, textiles and secondary aluminium under the compliance mechanism of the Indian Carbon Market (ICM).

The ministry said 208 obligated entities across these sectors will now be required to meet specified emission intensity reduction targets.

With this expansion, the compliance mechanism of the ICM now covers 490 obligated entities across India's most emission-intensive industries. The central government first notified GEI targets in October 2025 for the aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper sectors covering 282 obligated entities.

The CCTS, notiﬁed by the government in 2023, provides an overall framework for the functioning of the ICM. The objective of CCTS is to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions from various sectors of the Indian economy by pricing the emissions through a carbon credit certiﬁcate trading mechanism.

The CCTS operates through two mechanisms -- the compliance mechanism and the offset mechanism. Under the compliance mechanism, emission-intensive industries designated as obligated entities are required to meet assigned Greenhouse Gas Emission Intensity (GEI) targets.

Obligated entities that outperform their targets are eligible to receive carbon credit certificates that they can trade with obligated entities which are unable to meet their targets.

"This progress reflects years of sustained engagement with industry, rigorous technical assessment and coordinated efforts across institutions and stakeholders. As sectoral coverage deepens and the compliance mechanism matures, the ICM is poised to play a central role in aligning industrial growth with India's long-term climate objectives and net-zero pathway," it noted.