Greenpeace conducts roundtable on climate change

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Environmental group Greenpeace India held a roundtable discussion here over climate change.

Advertisment

In an effort to engage with the issue of the extreme impact of climate change on marginalised communities, Greenpeace launched People For Climate – a climate justice campaign, the organisation said in a release.

The roundtable session held on Monday focused on two main aspects of the campaign - the direct experiences of communities and the role of policies in addressing climate challenges.

"Community representatives, climate change experts, journalists and civil society groups actively participated, providing valuable insights that contribute depth and direction to the climate justice movement," the release said. PTI SA SA KH