Greenpeace India warns of deteriorating air quality in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Three major cities in Karnataka -- Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru -- have registered deteriorating air quality as the air pollution is on the rise, said a Greenpeace India report on Saturday.

The report, 'Spare the Air 2’ flags serious health concerns as the average PM 2.5 and PM10 levels soar in 10 major cities of southern India, significantly exceeding the air quality guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, is a type of air pollution that consists of tiny particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. PM10 is an air quality term for particulate matter that is 10 micrometers.

The report has analysed the air quality standards of Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Puducherry.

The lead researcher of the report Akanksha Singh said, "Clean air is fundamental to our health, yet this report reveals that particulate matter levels in all cities have surpassed the revised WHO guidelines. While current efforts are focused on cities not meeting the national ambient air quality standards, it is crucial to also address those cities that are currently in compliance.

"Proactively managing air quality in these areas can help prevent them from falling into non-attainment." When compared with WHO guidelines, the annual average PM2.5 levels are found to be six to seven times higher in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amaravati, and Chennai.

Additionally, comparing PM10 levels with WHO guidelines reveals that Bengaluru, Puducherry, and Mysuru have annual averages that exceed these guidelines by four to five times.

"To address this, we continue urging the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to adopt a health-based approach in revising the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), striving to meet WHO’s latest scientific guidelines," said Selomi Garnaik, Greenpeace India’s campaigner.

According to her, given the distinct pollution profiles and climatic conditions of southern cities, it is crucial to establish region-specific air quality standards aligned with local airshed management.

"This tailored approach will ensure more effective measures for managing air pollution and safeguarding public health in these regions," added Garnaik.

The report strongly advocates for new NAAQ standards considering the unique pollution profiles and climatic conditions of South Indian cities. It also recommends increased investment towards developing a ‘hybrid’ air quality monitoring network facilitating real-time public access to air quality information.

It further suggests that local governments should promote renewable energy solutions while also mapping the sectoral hotspot zones to develop targeted action points for effective pollution control as well as to create awareness programmes to encourage people to adopt sustainable practices such as public transport, electric vehicles and solar energy to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

Avinash Chanchal, Greenpeace India’s campaign manager said, "The report's findings debunk the myth of cleaner air in the southern states. This report should serve as a wake-up call for the governments of southern cities. It's imperative to adopt a comprehensive and long-term strategy to improve air quality, addressing the persistent major contributors such as emissions from vehicles, power plants, industry, waste, construction and other sectors." PTI JR KH