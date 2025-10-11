Greens urge Maharashtra govt to save Nerul flamingo lake

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Environmental groups have urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to entertain city planner CIDCO's proposal to revoke the conservation reserve status of the DPS flamingo lake, a crucial habitat for migratory birds in Navi Mumbai.

NatConnect Foundation appealed to the government to save the flamingo abode and protect the city's fragile biodiversity from being destroyed in the name of development.

The Foundation claimed that CIDCO, at its board of directors meeting on April 30, passed a resolution authorising its managing director to take up the issue with the government and has since expedited its efforts to get the lake "de-reserved." NatConnect director B N Kumar claimed the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), mandated by CIDCO to study bird flight patterns, had clearly stated that migratory birds fly much lower than aircraft.

Expressing concern over CIDCO's fresh move, Rekha Sankhala, convenor of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum, said the development is "deeply alarming." "This wetland is not just a local biodiversity hotspot; it is a critical stopover for countless migratory birds who depend on it for survival," Sankhala said.

CIDCO PRO couldn't be contacted for a reaction. PTI COR NSK