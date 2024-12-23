Gurdaspur grenade attack: 3 Khalistan Zindabad Force members killed in an encounter in UP

Pilibhit/Chandigarh: Three terror suspects allegedly involved in the grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit early Monday, with Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav terming it as a major breakthrough against Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force module.

Advertisment

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The encounter took place in Puranpur area of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police said the trio was involved in the grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur.

Advertisment

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," he said.

The ADG told PTI that the three suspects later succumbed to their injuries.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Punjab police chief said, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party."

In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party.



This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 23, 2024

He said this terror module is involved in the grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab.

Advertisment

"The encounter has taken place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit, between the joint police teams of Pilibhit & Punjab and the three module members are involved in the grenade attack on a police post in #Gurdaspur.

The DGP said investigations are underway to unveil the entire terror module.