Grenade attack module unearthed, 10 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, with the arrest of 10 persons.

The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack to create unrest in Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an ISI-#Pakistan backed grenade attack module and arrests 10 key operatives of foreign-based handlers," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three operatives based in Malaysia to coordinate the pickup and delivery of a hand grenade, The task was assigned by the handlers to carry out a grenade attack in a populated area to create unrest in the state, he said.

The DGP said police is committed to eliminating terrorism and dismantling cross-border terror networks to ensure peace and security in Punjab.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's spy agency. PTI CHS DV DV